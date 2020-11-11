Details on expat scheme to be announced soon

Details of the scheme announced by the Ministry of Labour, which allows expatriate workers to leave the country for good without any penalties or fee (starting from November 15 till December 31), will be announced in the coming days.

Speaking to the Observer, an official from the Ministry of Labour said that the steps to be followed by individuals or sponsors will be announced by a team which has been formed for this purpose.

He said that an online registration will be activated soon where an expatriate will be able to register with the help of his sponsor or by visiting the Sanad office. If the expatriates do not have a proper documentation (like lost or expired passport) they have to get in touch with the embassies concerned.

Meanwhile, a senior official at the Indian Embassy said: “We are awaiting more details from the Ministry of Labour. Only then we can start issuing certificates or passes to workers who do not have valid documents to leave the country.”

According to the Ministry of Labour: “Non-Omani workers who have expired passports must visit their countries’ embassies in the Sultanate to renew their travel documents, then they should visit the Ministry of Labour office at Muscat International Airport to complete the departure procedures, taking their travel documents, travel tickets and PCR certificate, as well as committing to the requirements of their destination country.”

DECISION WELCOMED

The decision to exempt the expatriates who wish to leave the country for good and their employers from any fine and fees will help regulate the labour market, said Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in a statement.

Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman, OCCI, said: “The decision will contribute significantly in adopting new policies to protect the market from illegal employment and reduce the financial burden on private sector companies and establishments as they can reduce the number of workers in the light of the current economic conditions.”

The OCCI chairman appreciated the decision on permitting expatriate workforce wishing to leave the Sultanate, and exempting them and their affiliated business owners from all fees and fines.

