Detailed development plan for Muscat soon

With nearly 29 per cent of the population concentrated in the capital, a detailed plan will be prepared for Muscat under the National Urban Development Strategy, said the Minister of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday.

He said the urban development strategy for Muscat will include the Ghala Industrial Zone.

The minister said as the global trend is planning modern smart cities in parallel to the transportation system, the Al Batinah Expressway opens new opportunities for urban development. “We call on the community to develop land around the Al Batinah Expressway and Al Batinah Coastal Road.

The role of public transportation, including the light rail in the later stages, will increase from 4 at the moment to 18 per cent.

He said the wilayat of Barka will remain within the Governorate of South al Batinah.

“Simplifying procedures in investment is an important requirement so that the completion of licences and implementation periods are reduced.”

He said that 911,000 housing units will be required over the next 10 years.

The government’s National Urban Development Strategy (NUDS) will focus on integrated, balanced and sustainable development of towns and cities in line with Oman’s Vision 2040.

“The strategy will give importance to the issues related to climate change, use of renewable energy, efficient water network, waste management and alternative means of transportation, including the promotion of walking and bicycles’’, said Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

“The strategy will be based on developing cities suitable for living, preserving Omani identity, responding to climate change, promoting economic growth based on the components of each governorate, waste management, environment protection, and sustainable transport system.”

Dr Khalfan said that the NUDS will contribute to channelling investment and development to appropriate destinations and will thus, help achieve harmony among development activities, diminish the probability of clash of objectives and provide the necessary incentives to foster socioeconomic prosperity while at the same time safeguarding the environment for the coming generations.

The strategy expects the population of Oman to increase between 2.5 million and 3 million to around 7-7.5 million from current levels by 2040. The Omani workforce will increase by 32 per cent to reach 3.9 million, including skilled workers. There will be significant growth in the private sector by 83 per cent, with an increase in annual GDP growth of 5 per cent, foreign direct investment (FDI) contribution to GDP will increase by 10 per cent.