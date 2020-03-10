Designing Sustainable Cities Conference a significant French initiative

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – French Week 2020 in Oman gets underway on Thursday with a remarkable initiative by the French Economic Service hosting at the Crown Plaza Muscat, a number of French and Omani businesses and utility providers to discuss ways to enhance the quality provision of effective services to ministries, municipalities and consumers in the future. More than 100 invited guests will seek to inform and educate each other as to how fiscal savings can be generated, how urban development can be environmentally responsible, and how their advances can improve the quality of life for city dwellers.

Announcing the conference recently, the Ambassador of France to Oman, Renaud Salins, explained that “French interests are represented through Engie, the multi-national utility providers; Idemia, world leaders in security and software provision; advertising giants JC Decaux; Schneider Electric, providers of software and hardware in electrical services, Veolia and their subsidiary Seureca, engineering consultants; Suez, global experts in water and waste systems; Thales, designers and builders of electrical systems, and one of the ‘big seven’ oil and gas giants, Total.”

Other participants will be invited Omani dignitaries, Ministry officials, prominent service and utility providers, traffic and law enforcement representatives, and diplomatic staff. These giants of planning, urban development and industry will demonstrate the direction of sustainable and efficient energy usage systems across four workshops on the topics of 'Safe Cities,' 'Smart Networks,' 'Innovative Recycling' and 'Energy Sustainability.'