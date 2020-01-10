Desert beauty

Camels are not just any desert animals… they can be quite pretty too. In fact, a camel can be a status symbol as well. And the beauty is well appreciated. They can participate in beauty pageants and win prizes. Muzayna is the term used in Oman for the high-octane beauty contest for one-humped Omani camels (dromedary species).

A strong element of traditional Bedouin festivals, Muzayna involves attractive prizes in the form of cash, cars, and other precious gifts.

And, certainly no Botox is entertained. While the news of Botox being used to enhance the charm of the lip and nose at a camel beauty contest in Saudi Arabia some time ago, and the eventual disqualification of a dozen camel beauties marred the legacy of this prestigious community event in the region, the Sultanate still holds the competition retaining its sanctity. Compared to the high glamour and glitz of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia where millions of dollars are offered to the winners, the pageant in the Sultanate is down-to-earth and the focus is on honouring the tradition in all its earnestness.

And what are the parameters that determine the beauty of the Omani dromedary?

The first and foremost aspect is the pedigree. And, camel owners are required to confirm under oath that they are pure-bred. Age is determined through examination of the animals’ teeth.

Community camel-experts assess the coat, neck, head and hump of the camel and arrive at rankings. Coat with a definite natural, shiny look is a clear winner. The hair must be natural, and artificial colouring, tattooing, or other cosmetic enhancements are a strict no-no. As you might have guessed, the neck is examined in terms of its length, width and overall elegance. Not just that, the longer the space between the neck and the hump, the better the chance of being crowned.

What about the head or face? Of course, it should be pretty large and should be seductive enough with respect to body proportions. Pouty lips and wide eyes with dark and long lashes, along with furry and pricked up ears surely boost the winning chance. Finally, having a large and flawless hump is a great advantage.

The contestants are taken care of nicely. They are protected from the sun and fed nutritious meals consisting of milk, wheat, honey, ghee, special leaves and dates to enhance their personality. They undergo routine health check-ups also.

But what does a camel beauty contest signify? Is it just an excuse to satisfy the owner’s ego and enhance his community status? Camels have been the desert dwellers’ (the Bedouin’s) best friend for centuries. Offering milk, meat and a convenient form of transport, camels play a crucial role in defining the Bedouin life.

Camels also serve as a strong bonding element in the community. The Al Ardha camel festivals held across the Sultanate reflect this. Organised by local communities towards promoting local culture and heritage, these events attract a large number of people who enjoy the riders’ multiple skills in controlling the camels. Making them lying down, and riding them in a stand-up position and other skills are displayed.

Be it camel racing, camel shows or beauty contests, such events endorse and honour the pride of place camels occupy in the social and cultural matrix of the Bedouin community.

