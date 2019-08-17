Dermatologists discuss adverse drug reactions

SALALAH, August 17 – Adverse drug reactions (ADR) drew attention of the dermatologists who gathered in Salalah from all over the GCC to attend first Salalah Dermatology Forum at Salalah Millennium Resort on Saturday. The event opened under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, in which the speakers deliberated upon the challenges of dermatologists in the wake of availability of so many drugs and their adverse reactions even on skin during treatment.

Held under the banner of Oman Dermatology Society (ODS) and Dermatology & Genitourinary Medicine (GUM) department, Al Nahdha Hospital, the event’s target audience were healthcare workers, who got many new updates on ADR through three scientific sessions and a workshop on ‘Cosmetic dermal injection’.

In her opening speech, Forum president Dr Faiza al Raaie, highlighted the conference aims in the background of the Sultanate’s development in medical field and exhorted the participants to give a thought over “what is new and modern in the field of ADR and cosmetic skin injections.” “The idea is to promote the best skin care practices among all the healthcare workers, general physicians and dermatologists, and to identify the most common clinical forms of adverse drug reactions. It is also aimed at exchanging information and enhancing clinical expertise through discussions on dermatology, immunology, emergency medicine and cosmetic medicine,” she said.

She put stress on policies and protocols relating to classification, diagnosis and examination of ADRs according to international standards, clarification of approved mechanisms and problems related to the recording of adverse reactions by specialists in drug alertness and quality assurance.

Dr Aisha Ali al Ali, President of Oman Dermatology Society (ODS), said the Salalah Dermatology Forum was first activity of the ODS outside Muscat.

The ADR, according to her, has emerged as a common problem encountered by doctors, general practitioners, and even specialists. The ultimate aim is to educate all medical practitioners about understanding the side effects of medicines as early as possible and starting of medical intervention as early as possible.

“Here we are focusing on general practitioners because they are the first who have to deal with the patients at entry levels… there can be side effects of pain killers or antibiotics and there can be side effect even with any other medicine. Thus the aim is to create awareness among doctors and dermatologists as well about ADR,” she said.

The forum also put stress on ADR pharmacovigilance and leading quality problems. Advanced filler workshop on the sidelines of the forum provided live demonstration of latest safe and efficient methods of injecting hyaluronic acid fillers in face and hands.

