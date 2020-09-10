Sayyid Shihab receives Commander of US Central Command

Muscat: Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Thursday General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command.

The two sides reviewed fields of the existing military cooperation between the Sultanate and the United States of America (USA). They also discussed issues of mutual interest between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Leslie M Tsou, US Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA