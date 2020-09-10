Local 

Sayyid Shihab receives Commander of US Central Command

Oman Observer

Muscat: Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Thursday General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command.

The two sides reviewed fields of the existing military cooperation between the Sultanate and the United States of America (USA). They also discussed issues of mutual interest between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Leslie M Tsou, US Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7836 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Exclusive Pics: Sharqiyah Expressway tunnels 80% complete

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Exclusive Pics: Sharqiyah Expressway tunnels 80% complete

Video: ROP safety tips for schoolbus drivers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Video: ROP safety tips for schoolbus drivers

EMR ministerial meet pushes for health coverage to all

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on EMR ministerial meet pushes for health coverage to all