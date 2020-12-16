Deputy PM for Defence Affairs confers aviation wings on RAFO pilots

Muscat: HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, on Wednesday conferred aviation wings on a number of graduate pilots of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO).

The ceremony was attended by Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman.

The pilots had completed a comprehensive programme in different aviation fields.

The passing out of this batch comes as part of training plans undertaken by the RAFO with a view to upgrading the standards of competence and preparedness of the air personnel. –ONA

