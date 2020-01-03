Denmark sources record 47 pc of power from wind in 2019

COPENHAGEN: Denmark sourced almost half its electricity consumption from wind power last year, a new record boosted by steep cost reductions and improved offshore technology. Wind accounted for 47 per cent of Denmark’s power usage in 2019, the country’s grid operator Energinet said on Thursday citing preliminary data, up from 41 per cent in 2018 and topping the previous record of 43 per cent in 2017. European countries are global leaders in utilising wind power but Denmark is far in front of nearest rival Ireland, which sourced 28 per cent of its power from wind in 2018 according to data from industry group WindEurope. Across the European Union, wind accounted for 14 per cent of consumption last year, the group says.

The higher proportion of wind energy in Denmark last year was partly due to Vattenfall starting operations at the Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm in the North Sea in August. — Reuters

