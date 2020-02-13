Democrats turn focus to Nevada, South Carolina after Sanders’ win

MANCHESTER: Democrats vying for the right to challenge US President Donald Trump turned their focus on Wednesday to Nevada and South Carolina after Bernie Sanders solidified his front-runner status by narrowly beating Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire.

While Sanders, a progressive senator from neighbouring Vermont, and Buttigieg, a moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, finished first and second in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, the contest also showed the growing appeal of centrist Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who placed third after surging over the past few days.

Two Democrats whose fortunes have been fading — progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former vice- president Joe Biden — who was once the front-runner in the race — limped out of New Hampshire, finishing fourth and fifth respectively amid fresh questions about the viability of their candidacies.

New Hampshire was the second contest in the state-by-state battle to pick a Democratic nominee to face Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 election. Sanders and Buttigieg finished in a virtual tie in the first contest last week in Iowa and in New Hampshire won an equal number of delegates.

More than 294,000 voters cast ballots in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, the state party said, breaking the record of 288,000 set in 2008, when Barack Obama’s historic candidacy energised the party. — Reuters

