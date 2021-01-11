Democrats in Congress move ahead with bid to remove Trump

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats begin their drive to force President Donald Trump from office this week, with a House vote on articles of impeachment expected as early as Wednesday that could make him the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

“It is important that we act, and it is important that we act in a very serious and deliberative manner’’, Representative Jim McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee, told CNN on Monday. “We expect this up on the floor on Wednesday. And I expect that it will pass.”

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last week, scattering lawmakers who were certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, in a harrowing assault on the center of American democracy that left five dead.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, many of her fellow Democrats and a handful of Republicans say Trump should not be trusted to serve out his term, which ends on January 20.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both’’, Pelosi wrote to fellow House Democrats on Sunday.

When the House convenes at 11 am (1600 GMT) on Monday, lawmakers will bring up a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the never-used 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which allows the vice president and the Cabinet to remove a president deemed unfit to do the job. A recorded vote is expected on Tuesday.

— Reuters

Related