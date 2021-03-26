Deliveroo strikes to precede London share listing

LONDON: The meal delivery platform Deliveroo is bracing for strikes and other social actions by disgruntled riders as it gears up for a major London stock listing.

Tipped as possibly the biggest stock market flotation in London for a decade, the group has come under fire for employment conditions that have already scared off a couple of large institutional investors.

In Britain, where Deliveroo is based, a group of riders who are not affiliated with a trade union planned to stage a strike on Sunday.

Others who have joined the IWGB union of independent workers say they will stage an action on April 7, the day that Deliveroo shares are to be made available to small shareholders.

The eight-year-old delivery platform hopes for a market capitalisation of between £7.6 billion and £8.8 billion.

Deliveroo’s 100,000 riders deliver meals for 115,000 restaurants in 800 cities across the world.

In France, two trade unions, the ITF and CGT, have called for Deliveroo riders to mobilise on Friday, with strike calls in Bordeaux, Lyon and Toulouse. The international network Rights4Riders and other organisations are also planning operations, including one in Sydney, Australia.

“Deliveroo has left them little choice, subjecting them to precarity and poverty pay while refusing to enter dialogue with their union,” said IWGB general secretary Henry Chango-Lopez.

Deliveroo and its rivals have come under mounting criticism for classifying its riders as independent contractors, which means they are not guaranteed a minimum number of hours, the minimum wage or benefits like sick leave and vacation time.

The firm counters that riders like the flexibility of being independent.

“Deliveroo riders are self-employed because this gives them the freedom to choose when and where to work,” the company said in a statement.

“Riders in the UK are paid for each delivery they choose to complete and earn £13 per hour on average at our busiest times,” it added.

But the IWGB published on Thursday a study by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism that showed riders receive less pay than Deliveroo says.

The company claims they receive more than £10 an hour on average in Britain, whereas the study that analysed thousands of documents found it was less, and in some cases below the minimum wage of £8.72. — AFP