Deliveroo sees slower takeaway growth as lockdowns ease

Oman Observer

LONDON: Takeaway meals app Deliveroo said on Thursday it expects orders growth to slow as lockdowns are eased and after demand more than doubled in the first quarter. “Deliveroo expects the rate of growth to decelerate as lockdowns ease, but the extent of the deceleration remains uncertain,” the company said in a trading update following its poor stock market debut last month. The British group which operates worldwide said orders surged by 114 per cent to 71 million in the first three months of the year compared with the first quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic fuelled demand for ordered-in food. “We are delighted with the Deliveroo first-quarter results,” chief executive Will Shu said in the statement. — AFP

