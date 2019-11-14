Deliver dedicated service to the nation, members told

MUSCAT: Upon His Majesty’s directives, the State Council held its first session of its first annual sitting of the seventh term (2019-2023) on Thursday, chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council.

Dr Al Mantheri welcomed the members of the seventh term of the State Council and said: “His Majesty wanted the State Council to be another strong building block of the Omani society, reinforcing the achievements gained, as we stay committed to the principles that His Majesty has set. These include the establishing of the foundations of authentic shura, stemming from the nation’s heritage, its values and Islamic law, proud of its history and taking advantage of the methods and tools of modern times.”

He congratulated the members for being the recipient of the Royal high trust, as members of the State Council of the seventh term and asked them to deliver dedicated service to the nation, its righteous Sultan and its loyal people.

The Council Chairman stressed that all the divisions of the Council and its staff will extend dedicated support to the members in the performance of their tasks assigned to them during the next four years.

The sixth Term has emerged as one of the most active phase for the Council, during which 54 annual sittings discussed more than 25 draft laws referred by the

Council of Ministers and Majlis Ash’shura. In addition it has discussed and approved nearly 30 topics and studies dealing with the economic, social and cultural aspects of the Sultanate.

Dr Al Mantheri expressed his conviction that the Council members will spare no effort to keep up the momentum of activity through the conduct of their meetings, actions and vision in the perusal of all the topics presented to them. In addition, they will value the importance of presenting them for discussions in matters pertaining to the Council in order to perform their responsibility toward the accomplishment of national goals.

Dr Al Mantheri stressed on the cooperation of the State

Council and its integration with Majlis Ash’shura within the Council of Oman to meet the objectives and the aspirations of His Majesty the Sultan.

He pointed out that, as His Majesty says, “A multiplicity of views and ideas which serve the public interest, and enrich the development process is one of the most contributing factors in helping to establish a clear vision and properly defined goal. Good opinions and good solutions, along with the governments determined efforts to advance the country, and provide for a decent life for all on this good and safe land, God willing.”

In conclusion the Chairman said, “As the Sultanate is rejoicing to celebrate the 49th Anniversary of our glorious National Day, on this occasion I am honoured on behalf of all of you and on the staff of the State Council to extend the highest congratulations to His Majesty and pray for his health, happiness and long blessed life and for the Omani people under his prosperous reign, progress, goodness, security and development.

The members then performed the oath of allegiance as stipulated in article 58 and 20 of the Basic Statue of the State and proceeded with the procedures for electing the two Vice Chairmen in accordance with article 58 (bis 4) of the Basic Statute of the State.

Following the announcement of nomination for the vice chairman, five members submitted their candidacies for the position, leading to the endorsement of Dr Badria Ibrahim Khalfan aL Shihiya (58 votes) and Shaikh Dr Al Khattab bin Ghalib bin Ali al Hinai (46 votes) as Vice Chairperson and Vice Chairman respectively.

Following this, the State Council Chairman announced the opening of the nomination for the election of four members to the Council’s Bureau, by the Council Chairman, his two deputies and four members.

The Council elected Dr Said Mubarak Said al Muharrami, Rayya Salim Said al Manthariya, Lujaina Mohsin Haider al Zuaabiya and Hatim Hamed Issa al Tai as Members of the Council’s Bureau for the seventh term.

