Delicious brownies fitting for the season

Who said that you cannot whip up your own sweets and treats to surprise loved ones for this special December season? Desserts fitting for this season’s celebration don’t have to be fancy. Sometimes after a big, special meal, all you have the energy for is a simple, gooey brownie, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Legend says that the humble brownie started in 1893 when a prominent Chicago socialite requested for a small chocolate cake-like confection that can be added in lunch boxes. And the rest, as they say, is history with today’s many version of brownies – from fudgy to cakey. Want to surprise your kids with something extra special? Maybe this will do the trick for them.

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter

1 cup of sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon mixed spice (nutmeg/cinnamon/cloves/star anis)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup black raisin

1/4 cup raisin

1/4 cup candied orange peel

½ cup grated green apple

METHODS:

Soak all dried fruits in hot water for 2 hours. Drain after.

Pre-heat the oven to 150C.

Combine butter and sugar. Add the eggs and almond extract, mix well.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt.

Add the grated apple and soaked dried fruits to the wet mix.

Combine all ingredients and mix well.

Pour mixture into a greased nine-inch square baking pan.

Bake for 35 minutes.

Dust with sugar icing before serving.

Chef Lahiru Welliwitiya learned baking even before he started to learn his ABCs. His earliest and fondest childhood memories were those times spent in the kitchen. It was the long hours spent in the family’s kitchen together with his mother that encouraged him to pursue his passion.

At a young age, he had mastered the traditional desserts from his home country — Sri Lanka. Equipped with an exceptional sense of taste, artistry and creativity, Chef Lahiru entered culinary school to further hone is an innate talent. He started his professional career back home at the Holiday Inn and later on moved to Sofitel and Mercure hotels. He re-joined the InterContinental Hotels Group when he moved to the Middle East. With a career spanning of 25 years, Chef Lahiru has mastered the precise science of confectionary, cake decorating, pastry, chocolate and petits fours. He had created innovative desserts that have roused the curiosity of the guests — both in visual and taste.