Delegations received

MUSCAT: The Honourable Lady, spouse of His Majesty the Sultan, received at Al Alam Palace the spouse of Shaikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani, and her delegation who arrived here to offer condolences on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour. His Majesty the Sultan’s spouse also received Shaikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation in the sisterly United Arab Emirates, and her delegation who were here to offer condolences on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour. — ONA

