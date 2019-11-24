Delegated by HM, Sayyid Asaad to preside over Royal Cavalry Annual Horse Race

Bidiya: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, will preside over the Royal Cavalry Annual Horse Race, which will be held this year in the Wilayat of Bidiya next Tuesday.

The race is organized by the Royal Court Affairs (RCA), represented by the Royal Cavalry. The race will comprise five rounds for pure Arabian horses. The fifth round is the most important one as the horse riders will compete for the most prestigious trophy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The race will include equestrian sports, in addition to playing some Omani and international musical pieces. The race is cultural, civilized asset whose vision has emerged from the royal thought of His Majesty the Sultan to preserve horse racing and equestrian sports to reach international level. –ONA