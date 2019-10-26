Delectable Cheesy Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients

120g Spaghetti

170g Bacon, beef (chopped)

2pcs Egg yolk (pasteurised)

10g Pecorino Cheese (grated)

10g Parmesan Cheese (grated)

11g Pepper, black, crushed

5g Salt, fine

10ml Oil, sunflower

PREPARATION

Boil the pasta until below al dente. This will take about six to seven minutes. Bacon needs to be chopped into squares and set aside until ready to use. Whisk yolks and add cheese on a bowl, season with crushed pepper.

METHOD OF COOKING

Starting with cold sauté pan, place the chopped bacon and cook gently to render fat. This will give you flavour from the bacon.

When it is slightly crispy add oil then cook the bacon further. Set aside some pieces of bacon bits for later use.

Add the pasta and some pasta water. Sauté and toss to cover the pasta with bacon fat. Sprinkle crushed pepper and toss.

When the pasta is al dente, transfer the hot pasta mixture on the egg yolk mixture then mix aggressively to incorporate air inside and for the sauce to have a body.

Place the finished product on a bowl then sprinkle some bacon bits and remaining pecorino cheese on top.

Tips and Tricks

If the pasta becomes too dry, oil can be added to provide some more body and mix it until fully incorporated. Bacon can be replaced with different protein like turkey ham or anything that is smoked or brined meat item.

Be careful on the egg yolk, it should be cold at all times to avoid salmonella. It is advisable to use a pasteurised egg to eliminate any risk for poisoning. If a pasteurised egg is not available, then we need to cook the pasta further after mixing it with the sauce.

CHEF GERALD VIBAL took Psychology in college but later discovered his love and passion for food and cooking. He spent some time working at the kitchen of Gaylord Hotels in Nashville, Tennessee before moving to Oman to pursue his dream. He worked as a sous chef for almost two years for Laval when he got to Muscat until he landed the Chef De Cuisine post at Marlins.

Chef Gerald wanted to bring the “homemade” touch to all of his dishes and prefers using fresh products for the many different cuisines he prepares. He also favours using local produce, meat and fish and aims to provide foodies with fresh and memorable dishes.