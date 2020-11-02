Defence ministry renews Sultan Qaboos Sailing Award agreement

Muscat: The Ministry of Defence, represented by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), on Monday signed the renewal agreement of the Sultan Qaboos Sailing Award with the Sail Training International. The signing ceremony was held via video-conferencing onboard of RNOV “Shabab Oman II”. The move comes within the framework of the national roles carried out by the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and other departments of the Ministry of Defence, and the care and attention enjoyed by SAF from His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander.

The agreement was signed by Commodore Salim bin Nasser al Qasmi, Senior Staff Officer at RNO, and Jonathan Cheshire, Chairman of Sail Training International.

The Sultan Qaboos Sailing Award is one of the most prestigious awards given in the field of sailing. It represents an enhancement for training in sailing worldwide, as it is given to the best institutions, ships or individuals for their services in the field of sailing training. The award was created as per the royal directives of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour in 2011.

The Ministry of Defence, represented by the RNO, was honoured to supervise the award, in cooperation with the Sail Training International; an international charitable association based in the United Kingdom (UK) that organizes international tall ships’ regattas. –ONA