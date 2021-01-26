Main 

Defence ministry readies to receive new batches of recruits

Muscat: The recruitment committees at the Royal Army of Oman’s (RAO) military medical services, the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the engineering services at the ministry of defence, are completing the requirements for receiving new batches of nationals registered with the recruitment offices.

The Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the ministry of defence have utilized their medical and administrative capacities as well as their means of transportation to streamline the requisite recruitment procedures and ensure rapidity and flexibility of formalities.

The process is being conducted in constant coordination between the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other departments of the ministry of defence and the ministry of labour which publishes the recruitment advertisements on local media and on the Tajneed website which publishes details about the job opportunities available at the military and security entities. The website also enables job-seekers to view appointments for personal interviews through short messages. — ONA

 

