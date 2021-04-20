Decree ratifies Oman’s joining of Arab Framework Agreement

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued two Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No (37/ 2021) ratifying the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the Arab Framework Agreement on Service Trade Liberalisation among Arab Countries. And after presenting the same before Majlis Ash’shura.

Article (1) ratifies the Sultanate of Oman’s joining the Arab Framework Agreement on Service Trade Liberalisation among Arab Countries as per the version attached to this Decree without prejudice to the reservation stated in Article (6) of the agreement.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the document of joining the above-mentioned agreement in accordance with its provisions without prejudice to the aforementioned reservation.

Article (3) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No (38/ 2021) on ratification of agreement between government of the Sultanate of Oman and Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on mutual waiving of visas for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports signed in Riyadh on March 31, 2021.

Article (1) ratifies the aforesaid agreement as per the version attached to this Decree.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue. — ONA