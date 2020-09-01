Decline in infection rate, but hospital occupancy still high: SC

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the committee.

During the meeting, held at the premises of the Ministry of Interior here, the committee got updates about Covid-19 epidemiological scenario which points to the decline of infection cases in most governorates of the Sultanate, though occupancy in hospitals, particularly in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) is still very high.

The Committee deliberated on the situation elsewhere in the world where an alarming backlash of the disease was reported in the wake of re-opening of various activities and due to the lack of a vaccine or effective treatment of the disease so far. Accordingly, the Supreme Committee strongly exhorts all members of the public to continue to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing and keep hands clean, among other precautions to curb the spread of the virus. Such precautions will lead to the protection of individuals, their families and colleagues at the workplace from the risks of infection.

The Committee also reviewed other related topics and asked specialised departments to study them to help take appropriate decisions in future. The committee reaffirmed that all its decisions stem from epidemiological data of the pandemic. It also reiterated that it takes keen interest in limiting the negative impacts (of its decisions) on different sectors.

The Committee prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect everyone against all harms. –ONA