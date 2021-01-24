Decision to regulate export of waste

The Environment Authority has issued a decision to regulate the export of waste, which will be managed in coordination with competent authorities.

As per ministerial decision 15/2021, it is prohibited to export all types of hazardous and non-hazardous waste from the Sultanate without obtaining a licence from the Authority.

The export licence fees will be between RO 10 and RO 100 depending on the volume and the type of waste.

It is prohibited to mix more than one type of waste in a single container or shipment, and the waste that is not available for treatment and recycling in the Sultanate shall be exempted from export licence fees in coordination with the competent authorities.

If an export licence has been sought for wastes that can be utilised in the Sultanate, priority will be given to the local market.

Companies and shops that produce and deal with hazardous and non-hazardous waste must keep a record that includes the produced waste, indicating what was sold off as well as what was disposed of and the methods for that, and the record must be shown to the competent authorities upon request.

Anyone who violates the provisions of the regulation will be punished with an administrative fine of not less than RO 500 and not more than RO 2,000 and the fine will be doubled if the violation is repeated.

The competent authorities named to implement the decision will include the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Royal Oman Police (ROP), bee’ah, and any other party related to the implementation of the decision.

