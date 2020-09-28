Decision on mosques, places of worship reopening by mid-Nov

The decision to reopen mosques and places of worship will be taken on November 15, according to a statement issued by the Ministery of Awqaf and Religious Affairs on Monday. In a statement, the ministry further said that it will take measures about the opening of mosques, and places of worship following the guidelines and precautionary measures that the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 has set on September 22. “We believe that opening of mosques and other prayer centres will trigger more cases and all the places of worship shall remain closed until further notice because of the spike in COVID-19 cases especially the critical care cases,” a ministry official said.

“We will announce the opening of mosques only when the time is suitable for mass prayers,” the official further clarified. The ministry explained that, due to the prevalence of impacts of the pandemic on public health, Sharia wisdom requires that precautionary measures have to be taken to protect life, thanks to the Sharia’s ample space for judgment on performing prayers (without compromising health or life). At the conclusion of its statement, the ministry prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect Oman and the rest of the world from the pandemic and to grant the patients quick recovery.