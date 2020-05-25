Decision on back to work soon?

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 will meet on the first working day after Eid al-Fitr holidays, it was revealed at the press conference on Thursday.

Some of the keenly-awaited decisions include that of returning to work both in the private and government sectors.

It will also decide on allowing tourists to Dhofar Governorate during the upcoming Khareef season.

The Supreme Committee is expected to make a decision on easing restrictions in the Muscat governorate, which has been put under lockdown until May 29. The Muttrah wilayat has been in isolation since April 1.

At the press conference, Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, said that the return of air traffic will start with domestic flights and then international services, though he stated that no specific date has been set for the opening of the sector.

The minister also said even though the government has been trying to reduce expenses by 43 percent in the aviation sector, the return of the pre-pandemic (Covid-19) days will take a long time, up to four years.

The return of the flight operations will require the restructuring of the national airlines, as revenue during this period has reached zero.

As a member of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, he said that commercial and industrial activities cannot remain closed for a long time. “We are gradually reopening them. Failure to comply will lead to closure again.”

The restoration of public transportation will be gradual and with new regulations, Futaisi said.