Decentralise duty of jobs creation

The current economic and health conditions had implications on all walks of life. It has also adversely affected job opportunities in the country.

The contraction of the economy has reduced employment avenues. However, self-employment and independent work appears to be a viable solution to the problem. It is possible through systematic steps to make the people of the country capable of working independently in all wilayats of the Sultanate of Oman. This is possible in all economic activities. For this purpose, commercial activities should begin in all wilayats of the country, managed by the walis and governors in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour and the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (riyada). There should be participation by members of Majlis Ash’shura and Municipal councils and others from the wilayat.

While doing so expatriates should be replaced by locals. All wilayats should decide the opportunities where only citizens could be recruited. It is also important to develop skills among the job-seekers so that they can start their own independent work. This requires training and orientation. The government should start such steps. If we would realise its importance, we will develop our people who can compete in this area. They should also get financial and other support.

It is utmost important to take measures so that the concept of self-employment become successful in the Sultanate in future. It is necessary that people should not depend on jobs created by public and private sector. They should also realise that the idea of self-employment makes them sit in the driver’s seat of the economy. This helps them realise that they can make money as much as they put in their efforts and as quickly as they can.

Previously, there has been focus on self-employment and independent work in the Sultanate. This was through wilayats and governorates as they know their people better. The local administration understands the strengths and weaknesses of the local people better. It is important that the government should decentralise responsibilities in these areas and use wilayats and governorates for the purpose. The local and national organisations concerned can help in this regard. In this form of job creation strategy, the governors and local administration could have more powers.

The current management of entrepreneurship by riyada, due to its modest capabilities and slow methods, does not match the current requirements. The entire work culture should be changed and there should be long-term planning to make simple achievement in developing entrepreneurs.

If the governors and walis of 60 wilayats could have powers and should enjoy cooperation from the authorities and organisations concerned, they can do wonders in empowering people by self-employment and restricting the expatriate workers in certain sectors. For this, they would certainly need serious studies about the skills of the people of the country and the opportunities available for them.

Of course, such efforts will face obstacles from those who have interests in hidden trade. Some organisations will also create hurdles when they find that their areas of work are being encroached. Some will indulge in unnecessary criticism of this idea of work. But at all cost, employment of the youth of the country is above all considerations. They have to get jobs and replace expatriate workforce. They might need some skill development, training and support. This is necessary so that they can be successful in opting independent jobs and self-employment.

We hope that the government will study this idea of job creation and make the youth of the country employed as early as possible. The government should start study of the idea and carry out serious survey before going ahead with the economic empowerment of the people of the country.

Ali Al Matani

ali.matani2@gmail.com