Debutant Alwaleed grabs top honours

MUSCAT, DEC 28 – Debutants 17-year-old Alwaleed al Musafir along with co-driver Yousuf al Farsi, 19, upstaged favourites to take the honours in the second round of Oman Rally 2019-20 organised by the Oman Automobile Association (OAA) in Muscat on Friday.

Alwaleed and Yousuf, the lone team in T3 class, competed in their Canam and completed the rally in 56 minutes 39 seconds to claim the overall title of Round 2 in the four-stage rally which ran for a total of 205 km. The round saw a participation of eight drivers out of which only half completed the event.

Alwaleed said he was thrilled to claim the top spot.

“This is our first ever participation in Oman Rally Championship. We are super happy to clinch the title in the debut rally,” the youngster told the Observer.

Co-driver Yousuf said they enjoyed the rally in the T3 class.

“We enjoyed our outing in the four special stages. It was very competitive and challenging race from us,” he said.

First round winner Zakariya and co-driver Abdullah al Amri in their Subaru STI finished second with a timing of 58 minutes 55 seconds. They also topped the Group N (RC2) category.

ZAKARIYA AHEAD

On overall points, Zakariya al Amri is the hot favourite to claim the Oman Rally overall championship for the season.

“We had good competition. Barring one close shave with a rock during the special stage we were well on target,” Zakariya said.

Co-driver Abdullah al Amri said: “The first stage we were fast while second and third were technically challenging stages.”

AGE NO BAR

OAA board member Falah al Falahi and Masoud Ali (Toyota Yaris) claimed the third overall spot and Group A (RC4) top position in 1 hour 13 minutes 12 seconds.

52-year-old Al Falahi said that he wanted to prove that age is no bar for achieving glory in sports.

“We are thoroughly thrilled with our effort in the rally. It was challenging as well as interesting race,” the board member of OAA said.

Second in Group A and fourth overall were Mohammed al Mazrui and Wail al Shaibani in Toyota Yaris in 1:20:27.

AL AUFI MISSES OUT

Defending Oman Rally champion Zakariya al Aufi was all set to start the rally but a hand injury just before the start made him unfit for the contest.

The second round of Oman Rally was flagged off from the OAA. The first and third special stages were held at Al Misfah while the second and fourth special stages were held at Al Irfan. Out of 205 km, special stages constituted 58 km and rally stages constituted 147 km.

Ahmed Soomar, Clerk of the Course, said the second round went off smoothly but only for the technical failures of cars from four of the contestants.

“Only four teams were able to complete the rally. Four were out due to technical and engine issues to their cars,” he said.

Soomar said the role of co-drivers are becoming crucial in reading the conditions properly and keeping the vehicle intact. “As the main driver will be on the wheels, the co-driver has an important role to fulfil and that contributes much to the team’s success in the rally competitions,” he said.

Anwar al Zadjali, judge of the race, said the overall performance by the racers was satisfactory and advised the drivers to be better prepared for the rally with proper maintenance of their cars.