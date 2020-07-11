Death toll in Muscat touches 150

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that four people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 248.

With this, the number of deaths over the past eight days in Oman has gone up to 55.

MOH also announced 1,083 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 786 Omanis and 297 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 54, 697.

Of the total deaths reported, 127 of them are residents and 121 Omanis, 126 in the 15-69 age group, 198 of them are males.

Of the total 248 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 150, followed by South Batinah 33, North Batinah 30, Al Dhakilyah 10, South al Sharqiyah 9, North Sharqiyah 2, Dhofar 6, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 7.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 2,151 deaths, followed by UAE 330, Kuwait 383, Qatar 146, and Bahrain 104.

On Saturday, Muscat reported 405 new cases

North al Batinah 170,

South al Batinah 274,

Dhofar 3

Al-Wusta 25,

Al Dhakilyah 89,

South Sharqiyah 30,

North Sharqiyah 34,

Al Buraimi 11,

Al Dhahirah 12,

Musandam 1.

MOH also reported that 1,030 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 35, 255 in Oman.

A total of 60 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 517, including 133 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.