Death toll, ICU patients continue to spike

Oman reports 1,508 new cases and 16 fatalities

@vinot_nair

The Covid situation in Oman continues to be a matter of concern with 1,508 new cases and 16 deaths reported on Thursday.

This brought the total number of cases to report in the Sultanate to185,278, while the total death toll reached 1,942.

In all, 107 people were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 822, including 266 in intensive care units (ICUs).

As of Wednesday night, there were 41 patients in the ICU of Sultan Qaboos University Hospital in Dhofar.

Most of the cases were reported from Muscat (823), Dhofar (164) and North Batinah (1,530), while nine of the 16 deaths were recorded in Muscat and Dhofar.

Meanwhile, all institutional isolation reservations made through other platforms before March 29 will not be valid if they are not registered through the Sahala platform, the government said.

“Sahala platform management concerned with reservations of institutional isolation for travellers coming to the Sultanate should note that all reservations made before March 29 and through other platforms will be invalid if they are not registered through the Sahala platform. It is necessary to register reservations on the platform before April 27.’’

It stressed registering reservations on the platform until April 27 and that the pre-booking option currently available on the platform will be cancelled from April 27 at 12 am.

Meanwhile, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) donated RO 2.3 million to support the Ministry of Health (MoH) in its efforts to purchase Covid-19 vaccines.

The cheque was handed over to Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, by PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci.