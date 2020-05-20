Death toll from COVID-19 rises to 29 in Sultanate

Muscat: The Ministry of Health announced that a 66-year-old Omani man has sadly passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19 marking the second death on Wednesday and 29th overall.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 70-year-old Omani man died after contracting COVID-19.

On Tuesday the Ministry of Health said the curve of COVID-19 infections in the Sultanate continues to move upward and that the peak of infections has not been reached thus far, however the epidemiological situation is considered to be normal.

Taking to Oman TV, Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-secretary for Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health said that 83 per cent of those infected with COVID-19 in the Sultanate are in the age group 15-50 years old.

As many as 72,000 Coronavirus tests have now been carried out. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals stands at 111 cases including 33 in intensive care of whom 30 patients have been put on ventilators.