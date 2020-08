KHALDEH: A deadly battle between Lebanese sections overnight prompted warnings of more violence as the country is pushed to breaking point by a financial meltdown and political tensions.

Two people — a 13-year-old Lebanese boy and a Syrian man — were killed in the Khaldeh area south of the capital in the shootout on Thursday night. Machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades were used in the fighting which witnesses said lasted four hours.

The Lebanese army, which was heavily deployed in the area on Friday, said the problem spiralled out of a row over a poster put up by a section of the people.

The violence triggered a flurry of contacts among Lebanese politicians seeking to contain tensions. The country is still grappling with the aftermath of the August 4 port blast which killed 180 people and the financial crisis seen as the biggest threat to stability since the 1975-90 civil war.

Men in face masks fired AK-47s in the air.

Divisions between Lebanese sections opened up after the 2005 assassination of Rafik al Hariri, the former prime minister.

A building set on fire during the fighting was still smouldering and its windows were peppered with bullet holes.

“We (will) take our rights with our own hands,” Riad Zaher, the tribe’s leader, said. He expressed doubt the authorities would bring anyone to justice. “We know that the government will take them in one door and let them out the other,” he said.

PM CHOICE

Meanwhile, Lebanon is to begin parliamentary consultations on the choice of a new prime minister on Monday, some three weeks after the government resigned over a deadly Beirut blast, the president’s office said on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to land in Lebanon the same day to hammer home the message of the need for change which he made on his last trip to the country on August 6, two days after the explosion that killed more than 180 people and disfigured the heart of the capital.

Representatives of the country’s parliamentary blocs and independent lawmakers are to head to the presidential palace from Monday morning to announce who they would like to head a new government. No consensus has been reached so far on a candidate, and former prime minister Saad Hariri said this week he had no intention of returning to the post.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on Thursday that Lebanon risked “disappearing” as a country if serious reforms were not undertaken. — Reuters/AFP