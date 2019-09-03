Deadly Arrow exercise final demonstration

Muscat: The Frontiers Force of the 11th Infantry Brigade of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) on Tuesday carried out the final demonstration of the Al Sahm Al Qatil (Deadly Arrow) exercise with live ammunition, with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and Mudarraat Sultan Of Oman (Armour), under the auspices of Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander, in the presence of a number of senior officers and officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and other military and security services.

The demonstration activities took place in the training areas of the 11th Infantry Brigade, during which the participants implemented the set plans, in order to achieve the intended training objectives, during which the participants showed a high level of performance and morale.

At the conclusion of the demonstration, RAO Commander and attendees toured the accompanied exhibition of the exercise, and were briefed on the modern vehicles used in the exercise, which were provided to some RAO units.

The implementation of such exercises comes within the framework of the training plan adopted by RAO Command to maintain the high level of performance and training efficiency of RAO personnel to achieve the desired objectives. –ONA