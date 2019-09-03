Deadly Arrow Exercise concludes

The 11th Infantry Brigade of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) carried out the final demonstration of the Al Sahm Al Qatil (Deadly Arrow) exercise with live ammunition, with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and Mudar’ra’at Sultan Of Oman (Armour), under the patronage of Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander, in the presence of a number of senior officers and officers of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and other military and security services. — ONA

