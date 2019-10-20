Main 

Dead fish removed from beach in Seeb

Muscat Municipality has removed large quantities of dead fish found on the beaches of Seeb in Muscat.

Muscat Municipality has earlier reported fisherman conducting activities without a proper license and throwing fish on the beaches.

The fishermen are generally accused of using a method that employs a fishing net called a seine, that hangs vertically in the water with its bottom edge held down by weights and its top edge buoyed by floats. Seine nets can be deployed from the shore as a beach seine, or from a boat.

