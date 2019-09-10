Main 

Dead fish ‘menace’ again at Qurm beach

 Muscat: Large quantities of dead fish were recently found on the shores of the waters in around Qurm, prompting the Muscat Municipality’s hygiene team from Bausher to launch a massive cleaning operation.

Muscat Municipality has reported cases of some fisherman conducting activities without a proper license and throwing fish on the beach in the Qurm beach area.

The fishermen have been accused of using a method that employs a fishing net called a seine, that hangs vertically in the water with its bottom edge held down by weights and its top edge buoyed by floats. Seine nets can be deployed from the shore as a beach seine, or from a boat.

 

 

