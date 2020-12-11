De Kock to captain South African Test team
Johannesburg: Quinton de Kock was on Friday named South Africa’s Test captain for the 2020/21 season.
De Kock, who will turn 28 on Thursday, was appointed as captain of the South African limited overs teams last season but at the time was ruled out as a possible Test captain by Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith.
Smith said in April that he believed De Kock would be over-burdened by being Test captain in addition to being white-ball captain, wicketkeeper and a leading batsman.
New selection convener Victor Mpitsang said De Kock was happy to take on the role for one season before a permanent appointment was made.