De Kock has moved on from Warner altercation ahead of T20 series

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock says both he and Australia batsman David Warner have moved on from their altercation two years ago in a ferociously contested test series that culminated in the “Sandpapergate” scandal.

De Kock and Warner were involved in a fierce verbal exchange in which Warner had to be restrained in a stairwell as the players left the field at tea on the fourth day of the first test in Durban in March 2018.

Warner said at the time that De Kock made “a comment that was vile and disgusting, and about my wife”, but his role in the fracas that followed earned him a $13,500 fine and three demerit points.

It was in the next test in Cape Town that a fired up Warner was the alleged mastermind behind a plot to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper, for which he and captain Steve Smith were banned for a year by Cricket Australia, and Cameron Bancroft for nine months.

But as they prepare to meet again in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals in Johannesburg on Friday, De Kock says he harbours no bitterness towards Warner.

— Reuters