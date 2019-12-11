Daymaniyat Islands: New guidelines for visitors, activities

Muscat: Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) has issued a Ministerial decision 62/2019 regulating the activities at Daymaniyat Islands Natural Reserve.

As per Article 1, the following activities are prohibited at Damianiat Islands Natural Reserve.

Entry to the park, camping overnight is prohibited without the ministry’s permission.

Camping and sleeping on land during bird nesting season from May 1 to the end of October every year.

Violation of the instructions and regulations listed the entrances of the reserve, visitor centers, or in publications issued by the Ministry.

Trying to collect wildlife, fossils or relics or stones, or any other natural assets from the area.

Igniting the fire in the places or areas other than designated or without permissions from the ministry.

Carrying out any activities or actions that would harm coral reefs and neighborhoods or disturbing the nesting birds or turtles.

Throwing the fishing net in the sites of coral reefs within the boundaries of the reserve.

Bring cats, dogs or any other animals or any plants or seeds to the reserve.

The practice of diving activity within the boundaries of the reserve, except after obtaining a permit from the Ministry.

Keeping, storing, repairing and drying the equipment near the nesting places of living birds and turtles.

Use of toxins within the park for any reason.

Deforestation, cutting, or burning of trees, shrubs, or any area covered with weeds.

Waste of all kinds.

The establishment of any project within the park, except after obtaining a permit from the Ministry. Using cameras and drones without permission of the Ministry.

Use of firearms, conventional and water weapons within the reserve by non-employees.

Entry of the boat or boat crew into the reserve without a registration number or proof of the boat captain.

Fees shall be levied for entry into the reserve or for an overnight stay for authorized persons.

Entry Fee: RO 1 (adults), 100 bz (children under 16)

Entry Fee: RO 3 (adults), RO1 (children under 16)



For 3 months- RO 30

For 6 months – RO 50

For 12 months – RO 50

Diving: RO 3 (Omanis), RO 6 (adults)

Visit, Diving, camping for one night: RO5 (Omanis), RO10 (expatriates)

For 3 months- RO 80

For 6 months – RO 100

For 12 months – RO 150

Visit, Diving for a single day: RO1 (Omanis), RO3 (expatriates)

The following categories are exempted from paying fees.

Members of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and government employees on official duty.

Employees in governmental and academic institutions while doing work on scientific research work.

Inhabitants around the ​​reserve for fishing.

Governmental official delegations.

The period of validity of the permit issued for the exercise of the activities specified in it is as follows:

From sunrise to sunset, with regard to entry permit and visit.

Snorkeling is prohibited after sunset.

Any individual who violates the provision of Article 2 shall be liable for an administrative fine of no less RO50 and not exceeding RO100.

Any clubs and companies that violate the provision Article 2 shall be not less than RO 100 and not exceeding RO 300. Fines will be doubled in case of repeated violations.