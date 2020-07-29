Day of Arafah: Strictly no family gatherings

Day of Arafah is followed by Eid al Adha which is on the 10th of Dul Hijja.

Speaking to the Observer, a senior scholar at the religious office, Ibda’a, said abiding by the rule of a nation is Islamic way and one must keep away from spreading the pandemic.

“Everyone living in the country, those who want to celebrate Eid al Adha, should do so at the comfort of their homes, and one shouldn’t take the festivities outside their home which is not allowed as per the law,” he said.

He further added that any group prayers in a house with people from outside their homes is not allowed, and prayers are allowed within those who are living inside the same house.

“Numerous family gatherings flouting the prevailing rules are behind the high incidence of infections among Omanis.”

“In the past few weeks, some people took eased restrictions for granted and travelled to meet their family and friends,” he said, adding that human contact is the sole reason and with the today’s diminishing number of cases and with strict social distancing and other policies, we will win over the pandemic,” he added.

The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 has stopped all social and family gatherings and group prayers. Prayers should be conducted individually or just within family members.

“Group prayers should be conducted individually and not otherwise. No one from outside one’s home should be encouraged to pray together in view of the contagion”, he said.