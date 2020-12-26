World 

Datesheet for CBSE exams to be announced on Dec 31

Oman Observer

New Delhi: The date sheet for the CBSE board examinations for Class X and XII will be revealed on December 31, India’s Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Saturday.

Nishank has already clarified that the board examinations will not be conducted in the month of February this time.

Giving details about the Board examinations, Nishank took to Twitter on Saturday evening: “Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for the CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned.”

The Union Education Minister will make the announcement live through various online media.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the 10th 12th Board examinations will not be held online. Students will have to take the exams with pen and paper as before.

According to the Ministry of Education, it is important to conduct examinations to ensure the progress and better future of the students.

All kinds of discussions are taking place between students, parents and teachers on the conduct of examinations this year. So far, schools and colleges across the country have not fully opened due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Education Minister has said, “It is a big challenge for students who are constantly away from schools and colleges to study online. But students should always be prepared to turn this challenge into an opportunity.”

Many parents across the country want the date of the Board examinations to be postponed by a few months at least. A body of school parents has even sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education to extend the date of Board examinations. According to the proposal, parents want the examinations to be conducted in May or thereafter.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9174 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

17 Syrian killed in air strikes

Oman Observer Comments Off on 17 Syrian killed in air strikes

Ahead of polls, residents of poverty-stricken Tunis suburb left bitter

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ahead of polls, residents of poverty-stricken Tunis suburb left bitter

30 KILLED in Texas, Ohio mass shootings

Oman Observer Comments Off on 30 KILLED in Texas, Ohio mass shootings