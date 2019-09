MUSCAT: Oman Dates Production and Packaging Company (ODPP) signed a lead consultancy agreement with STI Engineering for Dates Processing Plant and six collecting centres at a cost of RO 1,250,000.

The agreement was signed by Salah bin Hilal al Maawali, ODPP Board Chairman, and Sultan bin Salim al Salmy, Chairman of STI Engineering. The project aims to establish a dates processing plant of international standards on an area of 100,000 sqm in Rumais area in Barka. The collecting centres will be located in the wilayats of Saham, Rustaq, Nizwa, Ibri, Ibra and Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan with a total area of 118,703 sqm.

The project is expected to cost RO 28 million in the first phase reaching to RO 75 million in the final stage with a total production capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes of dates per annum. — ONA

Related