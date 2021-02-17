Business Oman 

Datamount to provide cloud services for OPAL

Oman Observer

Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jabal Akhdhar Data Centre (Datamount), a leading data centre for hosting services company in Oman, to create OPAL Cloud.
The MoU establishes a framework for closer collaboration between Opal and Datamount, leveraging innovative networking, data centre and security infrastructure solutions, cloud hardware and managed services for cloud and collaboration.
The scope of this MoU agreement enables Datamount to create ‘OPAL Cloud’ to the customers and OPAL. OPAL Cloud will consist of highly secure cloud services, platform as a service, industry software, disaster recovery services, backup services, IVMS, IOT and other required technology.
The services provided by Datamount will be in collaboration with various other third party service providers for engagements such as software as services, co-location, managed services IOT platform, backup solutions, private/public cloud compute services, manage security virtualisation, storage solutions, firewall and load balancers, needed for customer information technology environment in this industry.

