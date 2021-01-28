Dar al Hanan postal stamp launched

Muscat: On the 10th anniversary of Dar al Hanan, Dr Ahmed al Saidi, Minister of Health launched a commemorative postal stamp by Oman Post valued at R0 1.

It is 10 years for Dar al Hanan since an idea came into being and became the second home for children fighting cancer to come from all other parts of Oman and stay with their family while taking treatment at the Royal Hospital.

The event began with a moment of silence honouring cancer patients.

Dar al Hanan functioned normally throughout the pandemic. The number of patients has been 538 families since 2011 and the number of relatives has been 1076. The number of residents per year stands at 17,280 and the number of meals served have been 51,849. All nationalities have benefited from Dar al Hanan over the years, a home away from home for children fighting cancer but because of this home the children could comfortably stay with their families. Their stay, meals and even the laundry are taken care of throughout the duration of their treatment.

The gross annual expenditure is RO 425,000 and it is covered by a number of donors directly or indirectly.

At the beginning it took a year to iron out the challenges to convince others and deal with the logistics, according to Yuthar al Rawahi, founder of Oman Cancer Association.

“This is something unique for Dar al Hanan to be on the stamp,” noted Yuthar, who is a four time cancer survivor. She founded the Oman Cancer Association as a non- governmental, non-profit charity organization. Most of the sponsors who supported Dar al Hanan were present at the event.

Her Highness Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahad al Said, patron of Oman Cancer Association said, “I think today showed the great passion and hard work of everyone who has been involved with Dar al Hanan from Oman Cancer Association to make it such a success and dream come true. We have heard here the testimony of children and parents on how much Dar al Hannan has supported and helped them. I hope it continues for many more years and serves children. The kind donations, passion and understanding from everyone are all important.”

In his speech, Dr Wahid al Kharousi, the Chairman of OCA said, “Our priority is not purely to support the cancer patients and their families but our responsibility is to appreciate their challenges and offer solutions within the government structure and governance.”

He added that cancer is one of the most expensive diseases to manage especially if it is left unnoticed due to lack of awareness and late diagnosis. Cancers pose socio-economic and legal challenges and negatively impact the country’s GDP especially in Oman where the citizens are being offered free treatment in modern centres.

There is the next dream for Dar al Hanan says Yuthar, “It is important now for Dar al Hanan to have its own purpose built building. That is my next wish. It has been 20 years since Dar al Hanan and Oman Cancer Association have been in rented buildings. Lot of the fund goes into the rent.”

Before the Dar al Hanan, families used to abandon treatment or give up on follow ups, according to OCA.