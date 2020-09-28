Danube Home launches ‘My Garden’ e-catalogue

MUSCAT: Danube Home, the leading one-stop retail solution for all home interior and improvement needs in the region, announced the virtual launch of its latest Garden collection 2021 at the Danube Home showroom here recently.

Adel Sajan, Director, Danube Home, Shubhojit Mahalanobis, General Manager, Danube Home and Sayed Habib, General Manager, Business Development Danube Home addressed the media and other esteemed guests virtually.

“The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a challenging year with travel restrictions, social distancing, and fear in the air. At the same time, it offered a chance for individuals and organisations to reset and reshape the world in a more sustainable way. Following this shift with the new normal, Danube Home decided to take the paperless route with our all-new Garden e-catalogue 2021’’, said Adel Sajan.

The concept of the new Garden Catalogue 2021 is — ‘Bring in the outdoor’. With their new product offering, Danube Home brings the outdoor ambience to home exteriors. A major part of 2020 saw people working and staying home due to COVID-19. With Danube Home garden solutions, customers can get the feeling of a mini-staycation every time they step out into their outdoor space. Balconies, terraces, backyards, and lawns can be designed to entertain family and friends, provide a place for kids to take a break from their electronic devices and play outside or to simply relax and enjoy moments of solitude all the while staying safe at home.

“The Garden 2021 e-catalogue is seamlessly integrated with our e-commerce website. This means that customers can simply click on the product they like on the e-catalogue to navigate to the specific product page on the site and find detailed information and videos of the product. Once they like what they see, they can add to cart and checkout with ease”, said Sayed Habib.

Danube Home also offers free garden design services which make them even more appealing.

