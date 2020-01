CANBERRA: Australian insurance authorities have said the bill from the bushfires since September has risen to A$700 million ($485 million). The Insurance Council of Australia said on Tuesday almost 9,000 claims have been made for destruction and damage so far. That number is expected to rise significantly in the coming days.

Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that of those claims about 20 per cent have been assessed and half of that 20 per cent have already been settled.

The insurance industry has “been providing emergency accommodation to their customers, who have been affected,” as well as “some cash support,” he said, after meeting insurance officials.

Milder conditions in the south and east Australia are providing “a short reprieve” for exhausted firefighters before dangerous bushfire weather is set to return later in the week, authorities said.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) said at least 1,588 homes have been destroyed and 653 houses have been damaged across the state in this bushfire season, which started in September. In Victoria, almost 450 buildings have been destroyed in bushfires.

The figures in both the badly hit states are expected to rise as authorities continue to survey the fire grounds.

Rain stalled the progress of fires in Victoria, where more than 1.2 million hectares in the state’s north-east has already burned.

“What it has done over the last 24 hours is calmed and slowed fire behaviour and stopped the forward progress of the fire,” Victoria’s Country Fire Authority (CFA) state response controller Gavin Freeman said.

“So, that’s a good thing, but the flip side of that is, unfortunately, it makes it difficult to get our air assets up because of the cloud cover and the smoke, and it can make fire trails just a little bit slippery for trucks when they get back in there.”

Fire authorities in both NSW and Victoria also warned that a”mega blaze” was developing across the two states in the coming days as only 10 kilometres distance remains between the two fires.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there was “every likelihood” the Corryong fire in Victoria’s north-east will merge across the border with two fires in southern NSW in the coming days.

“We are positioning for that and we’re prepared for that,” he told Sky News on Tuesday.

CFA’s Freeman also said his firefighters were monitoring the area closely that could form a big fire over half a million hectares.

In South Australia’s Kangaroo Island, the state government said on Tuesday that more than 50 homes have been destroyed so far in the bushfires that are still burning.

Two locals, a father and son, died in the fire that has already burned more than 160,000 hectares of land.

Local fire authorities told reporters they are turning their attention to Thursday due to high temperatures and wind.

Also, Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie told Australian radio ABC on Tuesday that the animal stock losses from the recent bushfires will exceed 100,000, as farmers around the country begin to assess the fires’ impacts to their properties and livestock.

“We know communities and farmers are struggling to deal with what are massive stock losses,” she said.

Meanwhile, Australian Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and his family made one of the biggest individual donations to date on Tuesday, pledging A$1 million ($690,000) to assist with the bushfire recovery.

“I want to support the fight against the bushfires… hopefully you guys can chip in too,” the Byron Bay-based actor, famous for his role in movies like “Thor,” wrote to his 6.7 million followers on Twitter on Tuesday.

A day earlier, Australian billionaire James Packer and his casino group Crown Resorts announced giving A$5 million, which will go to state fire services, the Red Cross, the Victorian government fund and several animal rescue organisations. — dpa

