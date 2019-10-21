Daleel Petroleum, Gulf Institute sign pact to train Omanis for employment

Daleel Petroleum signed an agreement with the International Gulf Institute for Administration and Technology for training and developing 50 Omanis of university degree holders. The agreement was signed by Zhang Jianli, Managing Director and Abdullah al Shanfari, Deputy Managing Director, at Daleel Petroleum, and Dr Ahmad al Farsi, Chairman of the International Gulf Institute for Administration and Technology.

The agreement comes in line with the efforts exerted for supporting the employment of the Omani university graduates in the private sector after obtaining the required training and knowledge to enable them to contribute to the development and progress of Oman.

Waleed al Maawali, Supply Chain Manager at Daleel, said: “one of the aims Deleel gives a priority is developing human capital through “training-associated-with-employment” programmes that qualify the Omani youth to join the workforce in the private sector in general and oil and gas sector in particular. The training funds to be facilitated by Daleel Petroleum will be utilised to provide the Omani youth with the required training and development to be qualified to join different specialisations in the private sector. Accordingly, signing this agreement matches our attitude to support the employment of the Omanis based on our strong belief in their capabilities and skills”.

