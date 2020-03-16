Dakhiliyah cyclist wins Oman Cycling Championship

MUSCAT, MARCH 16 – Following the announcement of the Supreme Committee dealing with Covid-19, and the announcement by the Ministry of Sports Affairs suspending all sports events and activities held by all federations and committees, the Oman Cycling Association has announced the cancellation of all remaining races for this season. Subsequently, the OCA considered the final result of the Oman Cycling Championship would be declared based on the standings at the conclusion of Race 8.

Therefore, the title for the 2019-20 season goes to the Poland’s Szczepan Pietruszka, (Team MWE), based in Birkat al Mouz, Al Dakhiliyah, with 484 points, narrowly from Omani Mashari al Khalili (Royal Army ‘A’) on 457 points the pair clear of third placed fellow Omani Mundher al Hsani (Elite ‘A’), on 415. Adding to a distinct international flavour to the event, Daniel Baldwin of the United Kingdom, and Simeon Gelacio of the Philippines were not far away in fourth and fifth respectively.

OMANIS DOMINATE YOUTH SECTION

Other results saw the teams classification taken out by Royal Army (A), from Elite (A), and MWE. Gelacio (Elite ‘A’), won the Masters (Over 40) Section, from his team-mate, Oman’s Yousuf al Shakaili, with UK’s Paul Wilcox in third. The Under-23 Section was dominated by Omanis filling the first 11 positions, with Al Hsani first, followed by Mohammed al Wahibi (Al Ettifaq) and Abdullah al Ghilani (Sur Cycling Team) close up in second and third. The youth result is particularly rewarding for local officials who are seeing young Omanis make a significant impact on the sport.

Pietruszka was full of praise for the OCA race organisers. He said, “They have done a truly amazing job to create a top level series of races. It’s great to see how the young Omani cyclists are developing quickly, and how there is a really enthusiastic vibe about cycling in Oman. I am genuinely privileged to be just one brick among many in laying the foundation for what will surely become one of Oman’s leading sports in the next decade.”