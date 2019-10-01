Dakhiliyah council discusses proposals

The Municipal Council in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate on Tuesday hosted an official from the Directorate-General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources to review the work on the food safety and quality centre which is expected to open this month.

The council meeting, chaired by Shaikh Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah and Chairman of the Municipal Council, ratified the minutes of the previous meeting and analysed the feedback received from the Department of Municipal Councils Affairs at the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources.

The council also discussed recommendations of the municipal affairs committees in the wilayats of the governorate, which had sought approval for some of their plans after study and field inspections. There were requests regarding electricity supplies to some villages.

Other proposals included changing the proposed location of the vegetable and fruit market in Adam to be adjacent to the fish market. The pleas for water supplies in some areas in Adam were also approved.

Related