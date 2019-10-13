Business Motor 

Daimler recalls thousands of Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles

Oman Observer

FRANKFURT: German carmaker Daimler is recalling hundreds of thousands of Mercedes-Benz vehicles including Sprinter van models over diesel emissions issues.
Daimler said late on Friday that Germany’s road traffic regulator KBA has concluded hearings over certain Mercedes-Benz vehicles with so-called OM651 diesel engines meeting Euro 5 emission standards and has ordered Daimler to carry out recalls.
Weekly Bild am Sonntag on Sunday reported a recall of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles was imminent after KBA warned the luxury carmaker that the transporter vans may contain illegal engine management software.
“The customers of Mercedes-Benz will be notified in writing over further actions if their vehicle is subject to the recall and a software update can be installed,” the company said.
Daimler said a “medium six figure” number of vehicles would be affected by the recall, including 260,000 Sprinter vans from a previous generation of vehicles that went out of production in 2016, and that it was fully cooperating with the regulator. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Oil prices slide after IEA casts doubt over market

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil prices slide after IEA casts doubt over market

Some startups truly make the world a better place

Oman Observer Comments Off on Some startups truly make the world a better place

BP to develop second phase of Khazzan gas field

Oman Observer Comments Off on BP to develop second phase of Khazzan gas field