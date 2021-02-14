Daimler recalls 1.29 million US vehicles for software issue

WASHINGTON: Daimler AG’s US unit Mercedes-Benz USA said it is recalling 1.29 million vehicles sold since 2016 because software may fail to communicate correct vehicle location in the event of a crash.

The recall covers 2016-2021 model year CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class and G-Class vehicles, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker plans to issue a software update that will be installed by dealers or over-the-air.

Mercedes-Benz said it is neither aware of any case of material damage nor personal injury in connection with the issue.

The automaker said “a temporary collapse of the communication module’s power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle’s position during a potential emergency call being incorrect.” — Reuters