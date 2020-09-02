Daily consumption of water: 11 cups for women, 16 for men

Muscat: Water is essential no matter what the season is as we are now in the transition period between summer and winter.

Water is vital for all forms of life on the earth even though it does not provide any calories or organic nutrients still it is essential for overall health.

Although the summer reminds you to drink water, the cooler days may not make one thirsty enough to look out for a glass of water. However, experts point out that there is more to water than quenching thirst.

“It is very important to maintain our hydration status by drinking enough fluids to sustain our bodies, which encompasses about 60 per cent to 70 per cent water. Water helps in transporting oxygen and nutrients along the bloodstream in addition to lubricate the joints and further injuries are prevented,” explained Shabib al Kalbani, Clinical Dietitian, Ministry of Health.

Water is exceptionally important now during the COVID-19 period as it prevents infection.

“Water helps regulate our body temperature, which on average is 37 degrees Celsius. Our country is humid and we need to replenish fluids because we are not losing them from urination but losing them through the skin in addition to losing them through the metabolic process that is taking place in our body. According to my knowledge and the latest scientific consensus, women need to drink approximately 11 cups of water per day and men have to drink about 16 cups a day.

By a cup I mean 250 ml,” said Al Kalbani.

It is not just water that can provide all the fluid one needs.

“This fluid requirement not only comes from water but it also comes from fruits and vegetables that are high in fluids such as watermelon and cucumber. They are high in water content so they are also important,” pointed out the clinical dietician.

Interestingly, to keep Coronavirus away we drink water to have a proper cleansing process of the body. This is besides our dependence on water to wash hands and feet and shower before entering homes, not to forget washing the clothes immediately.

Mariyam Khalfan and her family have come up with, what they call, Corona tea.

“It is made up of spices added into hot water such as cloves, turmeric, ginger and lemon, cardamom and cinnamon. You can drink it plain or flavour it with honey,” she noted.

Whatever healthy food we ingest it is water that helps the body in absorbing and assimilating minerals, vitamins, glucose, and amino acids in addition to other substances. We also need water to remove toxins and waste from our bodies.